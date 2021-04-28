Another school board in the Lakeland regions says they will not be piloting the new curriculum handed down by the province.

The Lakeland Catholic School District says they’ll be passing on being a test of the new information.

“Our Board and senior staff have consulted with principals, teachers and school councils about the draft K-6 curriculum. Concerns have been raised regarding the implementation timeframe, resource availability, and the ability to pilot meaningfully while dealing with pandemic circumstances, ” said Board Chair Diane Bauer

Other school boards in the area like Northern Lights Public Schools and St. Paul Education had previously passed on being a pilot for the curriculum.

As with the other districts, LCSD says they encourage parents to have a look at the draft and provide feedback to the provincial government.