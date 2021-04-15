A pair of Lakeland school boards say they will not be participating in a pilot of the draft K-6 curriculum.

Both the Northern Lights Public School board and St. Paul Education say they’re passing on testing the new curriculum this Fall, which was announced by the UCP government back in March.

“The last two school years have been very challenging for our students and staff and we need to focus on addressing the academic and mental health impacts of the pandemic and try to restore a sense of normalcy for our students,” explained NLPS Board Chair Arlene Hrynyk. “We support Administrations’ decision not to proceed at this time, as this will only add to the stress and anxiety our students and staff are already experiencing.”

Both school boards say they will review the proposed curriculum and encourage parents to give their opinions on the government website.

“We believe this decision to be in the best interest of our students and staff,” said St. Paul Education in a release.

The UCP government has asked for feedback on the draft before it is rolled out to schools in 2022-2023.