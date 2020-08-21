The MD of Bonnyville says they’ve found the company that will make their Kinosoo Ridge Adventure Park a reality. The MD has selected Canmore company Rigging Specialties to build the proposed new addition to the area.

The $1.5 million contract comes as the MD hopes to have to the park ready for the public by May of 2021. The company will handle the design of the park as well.

The MD council had previously decided to move ahead with the park with federal grant funding up in the air. Officials with the MD say they’re still waiting to see if the government will chip in on the project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.