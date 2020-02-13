The MD of Bonnyville says they’ll be pushing through with plans to help build an adventure park at Kinosoo Ridge despite the current lack of federal funds that were planned on. MD Council made the decision in their February 5th meeting.

Council says they’ll instead take some money from their reserves to get the ball rolling. The council had previously set a date for the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program money to show up before moving ahead and that time has come and gone twice.

The MD of Bonnyville had previously greenlighted just under $2 million for the project back in 2019 with the hopes it would be ready for Spring 2020. The park idea was proposed way back in 2012.

MD council says they’ll begin looking at adventure park examples soon to begin figuring out just what the prospective new area could look like.