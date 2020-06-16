City council in Cold Lake has given the green light to allow cannabis micro-processing in commercially-zoned laned in the city.

The plan was previously announced as a possibility back in May.

The Government of Canada’s Cannabis Act and Regulations allow for micro-processing licences for businesses that will not use more than 600 kilograms of dried cannabis in a year in the production of their product. Businesses can produce edibles, topicals and CBD products, but cannot cultivate cannabis.

As a Discretionary Use, an application for cannabis micro-processing operations in a commercially zoned area would trigger notifications to surrounding landowners. The Development Authority of the City of Cold Lake could also examine the site, adjacent sites, and consider any additional requirements and planning considerations that may apply. The Planning Authority of the City of Cold Lake could then approve the application, approve the application with conditions, or refuse the application.

Micro-growing licences are also allowed under the new federal regulations, however, they will be limited to areas zoned for industrial uses due to the potential for the cultivation to create nuisance effects such as odour and high humidity that could impact adjacent businesses.