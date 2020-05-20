The City of Cold Lake says its council is taking steps towards a motion to allow micro-processing for cannabis products in the city.

“This is an exciting new option in the legislation that has the potential to bring manufacturing jobs to our city,” Mayor Craig Copeland said. “The City of Cold Lake is being proactive to ensure that no business opportunities are lost, while also ensuring that businesses are appropriately located so that they do not have a negative impact on their neighbours.”

The Government of Canada’s Cannabis Act and Regulations now allow for micro-processing licences for businesses that will not use more than 600 kilograms of dried cannabis in a year in the production of their product. Some of the products the companies can produce include Cannabis edibles and topicals.

The products made by the producers cannot be sold directly to the public but will instead be sold into the regulated cannabis supply chain for resale through licenced cannabis shops.

The motion would allow micro-processors to establish themselves in districts zoned for commercial use, as well as those zoned for light-industrial and heavy-industrial uses.

A public hearing on the idea is scheduled inside city hall on May 26th.