Surveillance video of the suspects in the robbery. Mounties believe one of the suspects is 22-year-old Preston "Leon" Halfe - RCMP

Bonnyville police believe they have ID’d one of the suspects in a recent armed robbery in town. Mounties believe 22-year-old Preston “Leon” Halfe was one of five suspects who on January 15th entered the Cougar Fuels on 54th Avenue and demanded cash.

Halfe is from the Goldfish Lake area and a warrant is now out for his arrest. He now faces charges that include robbery with a firearm.

Police are still investigating the crime and looking for more tips on the identities of the other four suspects. Tips can be submitted to the Bonnyville detachment or Crime Stoppers.