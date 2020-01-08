Fans and patrons of the Grande Parlour Theatre in Cold Lake will get a little more information on what the future could hold over the weekend. The theatre is hosting a community press conference on Sunday.

This comes after the announcement last Fall that the theatre would be closing. The reason given by the Cold Lake Arts and Entertainment Society for the closure included revenue issues and scheduling trouble.

Since the announcement, the group has seen an outpouring of support on social media.

“We will be presenting on the future of arts in our community and the path, as we see it, moving forward in relation to our existence and The Grande Parlour theatre space.” said CLAES President Craig Konechny in a press release.

The meeting is due to get started at 2 PM.