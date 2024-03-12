Two individuals face many charges after Vermilion RCMP apprehended them concerning a stolen vehicle traced back to the St. Paul area. The incident, which unfolded on February 27, culminated in the arrest of Jordan Scanie, 28, and Brittney Gosselin-Redcrow, 19

The Vermilion RCMP, conducting routine patrols, spotted a vehicle reported stolen from the St. Paul region around 2:15 p.m. “Members attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to pull over and stop for police,” the Vermilion RCMP reported. A subsequent pursuit was not initiated, but the vehicle was found abandoned in a field near Highway 41 and Highway 16.

With collaborative efforts from Kitscoty and Vermilion RCMP, a containment was swiftly set up in the vicinity, leading to the successful arrest of both suspects without further incident.

Sgt. Corey Buckingham, Vermilion Detachment Commander, commended the proactive measures taken by the officers involved. “This is a good example of where a proactive traffic stop led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and apprehension of the two offenders,” Sgt. Buckingham stated. “Kudos to the members involved, including the embers from neighbouring detachments who attended to assist us.”

Jordan Scanie, 28, a Cold Lake First Nations resident, faced charges including operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, obstructing a police officer, and possession of stolen property over $5,000. Brittney Gosselin-Redcrow, 19, a resident of St. Paul, was charged with similar offenses along with two counts of failing to comply with a release order and possessing a prohibited device.

Gosselin-Redcrow has been released from custody pending her appearance in court, scheduled for April 15 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Vermilion. Meanwhile, Scanie underwent a Judicial Interim release hearing and has been released from custody. He is set to appear on March 18 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Vermilion.

Vermilion RCMP urges anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Those with additional information can contact the Vermilion RCMP at 780-853-4441, or those who prefer to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.