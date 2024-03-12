Indigenous communities in Alberta are advocating for reallocating unused federal funds from the Site Rehabilitation Program to support essential land stewardship and cleanup initiatives.

Since its inception in May 202, the Site Rehabilitation Program has successfully closed and reclaimed inactive sites, pipelines, and oil and gas infrastructure in collaboration with Alberta’s government and Indigenous partners.

Despite its achievements, approximately $137 million of the allocated funds remain unused, prompting Indigenous leaders and Alberta’s government to urge the federal government to reconsider reallocating these funds for continued cleanup efforts on Indigenous lands.

“Time is not on our side. We have a very limited land base and a growing population. We must do the necessary land stewardship immediately,” Chief Cory Thomas of Enoch Cree Nation emphasized.

- Advertisement -

“The Site Rehabilitation Program is a tried, tested, and true vehicle for economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. We need flexibility from the federal government to continue this important work,” stated Rick Wilson, Alberta’s Minister of Indigenous Relations.

Chiefs from Treaty 6,7, and 8 territories, along with the Indian Resource Council, emphasize the urgent need to maintain the momentum of the Site Rehabilitation Program and address environmental liabilities on Indigenous lands.

“The Site Rehabilitation Program has provided meaningful job opportunities and work experience while reclaiming the land so the communities can use it again. This is why we need the surplus funds,” highlighted Stephen Buffalo, president and CEO of the Indian Resource Council of Canada.

As discussions continue, the focus remains on ensuring that the progress achieved through the Site Rehabilitation Program continues to benefit the environment and Indigenous communities across Alberta.