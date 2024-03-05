Alberta’s government is stepping up its commitment to youth mental health by injecting an additional $1 million into the Youth Suicide Prevention Grant Program, pushing the total investment to over $4 million over the next two years.

Minister of Children and Family Services Searle Turton, emphasized the importance of supporting struggling youth stating, “Youth deserve to feel heard, supported, valued, and loved, especially when they are suffering.”

The program, which spans the entire province, focuses on aiding vulnerable youth populations and enhancing community-based suicide prevention initiatives. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Dan Williams stressed the significance of ensuring access to prevention services, saying, “Anyone facing mental health challenges or thinking about suicide deserves to know help is available and recovery is possible.”

Since its inception in 2022, the grant program has directly supported nearly 927 youth, while over 1,100 individuals have been connected to mental health resources.

Vice President of the YMCA of Northern Alberta, Jackie McGowan, highlighted the program’s transformative impact, stating, “The work we have been able to accomplish at Y Mind Program thanks to our Youth Suicide Prevention Grant underscores the critical importance of investing in youth suicide prevention.”

Applications for the renewed program will commence on March 4, with grants being issued starting July 1. Community organizers are encouraged to apply before the April 15 deadline, to ensure continued support for youth mental health initiatives across Alberta.