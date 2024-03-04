Elk Point recently made waves at the Future is Here Conference on Industrial Hemp by teaming up with Frog Lake First Nations, Natural Fiber Technology and ALLIVE. This collaboration, known as the Nikawiy Askiy Micisowin Project, is set to revolutionize the industrial hemp industry.

During a town council meeting on February 26 Elk Point CAO Ken Gwozdz praised Mayor Tung and Frog Lake First Nations for their roles in making the hemp alliance a reality. This partnership aims to create a supply chain centered around industrial hemp, bringing economic benefits to the region.

Key to the project is the development of processing and manufacturing facilities within Elk Point’s industrial park. The town has set up two Municipal Controlled Corporation to drive job creation and economic progress.

Asnikahtamwak LP Ltd., a company formed by Frog Lake First Nations and Natural Fiber Technology, is gearing up for production in Elk Point. They plan to produce advanced natural fiber cement products, like cladding and sound barriers, using hemp and other materials.

- Advertisement -

Recently Asnikahtamwak secured a property for production, with plans to start pilot production in April and full operations by fall 2025.

The project also ventures into hemp food production, with Elk Point partnering with Frog Lake First Nations and ALLIVE for farming and processing. The town is establishing a new MCC to oversee farming and distribution and processing with public hearings scheduled for May.

This initiative not only promises economic growth but also emphasizes sustainable development and community empowerment, as it focuses on organic hemp cultivation on chemical free lands, benefiting residents and the environment alike.