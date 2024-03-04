A Heinsburg man faces a litany of charges after a spree of thefts, including a motorhome and a local fire truck, leading to a multi-agency effort to apprehend him.

On Monday February 26, Kitscoty RCMP received a break-in report at a business on Auto Road in Kitscoty. Investigation revealed that between February 23 and 25, an Ambassador Motorhome valued at $220,000 had been stolen.

The following day, the stolen motorhome was spotted traversing between Vermilion, Kitscoty, and Lloydminster. Despite attempts by RCMP to stop the vehicle, it continued to evade police. However, a tip from the public in Mannville alerted Vermilion RCMP to the motorhome’s presence in the area. This prompted a coordinated effort involving various law enforcement units, ultimately resulting in the motorhome’s recovery and the driver’s arrest.

The suspect, identified as Baily Devon Paranteau, 25, of Heinsburg, now faces a slew of charges, including flight from a peace officer, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and multiple counts of failing to comply with authorities.

Additionally, Paranteau is implicated in several other criminal incidents. He faces charges in Lloydminster for similar offences, including possessing stolen property and evading authorities. Furthermore, he is charged with a break-in at the Islay Fire Hall and the theft of a fire truck which prompted outrage and concern within the community.

“Offenders such as these cause repeat harm to rural communities across Alberta, tie up significant police resources, and repeatedly victimize the public,” remarked Sgt. Corey Buckingham, Commanding Officer of the Vermilion RCMP Detachment. “Great work to the multiple detachments and sections that aided in the arrest of this offender.”

Following a Judicial Interim Release hearing, Paranteau was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on March 4, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Vermilion.