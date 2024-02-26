On February 24, at 5:52 p.m. Crowsnest Pass and Pincher Creek RCMP received a distressing report of an avalanche in the backcountry between Carbondale and Castle Mountain Ski Resort.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that at 1:00 p.m. two adults and two children were snowmobiling when the tragedy struck in the form of an avalanche. One of the males managed to escape with both children, but the second male was tragically buried in the snow.

Efforts to locate and rescue the missing male ensued immediately. On February 25, at 1:22 p.m. Pincher Creek RCMP, with assistance from Southwestern Alberta Regional Search and Rescue, a K9 and handler from Fernie Search and Rescue, and Alberta Conservation, successfully recovered and retrieved the body of the missing male. He has been identified as a 46-year-old from Magrath, Alberta.

The deceased has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

The RCMP extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.