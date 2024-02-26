The Lac La Biche RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a recent robbery incident.

On February 22, around 9:40 p.m. Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a report of a theft of alcohol from a downtown store. The suspects, described as two females, utilized bear spray against store employees before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

According to the investigation, one of the suspects, described as a female between 20 and 30 years old with a medium complexation, approximately 5’5” tall, and of a medium-heavy build, entered the store. She proceeded to take several bottles of alcohol from the shelf and then fled the premises while using suspected bear spray against two store employees.

Despite extensive patrols conducted by the Lac La Biche RCMP, the suspects remain at large.

The suspect is described as having black hair and was last seen wearing black Adidas track pants with red and white shoes.

The Lac La Biche RCMP urges anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the individuals involved to contact them at 780-404-2500 or reach out to their local police. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.