Over the family day weekend, the Lakeland region witnessed a heartwarming display of community support as 40 hockey teams gathered at the Energy Centre in Cold Lake for the Winterland Invitational. Teams also competed in Bonnyville and Elk Point, making this event a testament to regional solidarity.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the tournament aimed to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities, offering vital assistance to needy families. Now in its fifth year, the Winterland Invitational has become a cornerstone event for RMHC, channeling funds towards accommodation and meals for families requiring pediatric care.

Oreen Skiba, Manager of Events at RMHC Alberta, highlighted the collaborative fundraising efforts of teams, parents, and fans. The tournament, spanning multiple locations and age categories, raised funds through registration fees, raffles, and direct donations.

Admits the competition, the Vegreville U11 Wranglers won the team challenge, earning a $500 McDonald’s gift certificate. Exceeding its fundraising goal of $165,000, the Winterland Invitational raised an impressive $176,000 for RMHC Alberta, affirming its status as a beacon of goodwill in the Lakeland region.