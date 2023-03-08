March 8th marks International Women’s Day and the Lakeland recognized all the hardworking women during the Cold Lake Women of Influence awards.

The awards were held last week on March 3rd and had 320 individuals in attendance for the event. This was the first time the event has been hosted since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candice Sutterfield the winner of the Community & Volunteerism award says the event went really well.

“I think it was really refreshing and as someone who has been on the committee for a while to see how many nominees there were this year was pretty outstanding.”

Sutterfield says there were 84 women nominated for awards and the energy in the room was awesome.

“I think it was an empowering night for everyone. I think everyone was also happy to be out and get dressed up and see other women. It was really refreshing and as someone who has been on the committee for a while to see how many nominees there were this year was pretty outstanding.”

The other awards and recipients handed out included:

OVERALL: Kelly Eagles

ARTS & CULTURE: Susie O’Connor

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONAL: Kristy Isert

HEALTH & WELLNESS: Alisha Bramwell

OLDER WOMAN: Isabel Myshaniuk

When asked about International Women’s Day Sutterfield says it is time to acknowledge all the hard work women are doing in our communities.

“I think it is important because in Cold Lake especially we have so many women who go above and beyond and do the extra that is awesome to just acknowledge that. To help each other rise and give them a hand up and to let everyone know they are doing a good job and let them know they are doing a good job.”

Sutterfield has two daughters of her own and has been trying to stress the importance of the day.

“I think women do not want to acknowledge themselves. I think in our society now we are doing a really good job praising women and recognizing the achievements they have done. I think it is hard for women to recognize themselves with all the hard work they have done.”

The Government of Canada’s theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is Every Woman Counts and is said to be a reminder that all women, from all ages and walks of life, have a place in every aspect of Canadian society, including in the economic, social and democratic spheres.