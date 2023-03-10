Holy Family Catholic School has been approved for the construction of a headquarters in the 2023 budget.

Holy Family Catholic School will be moving its new home to Waskatenau. Board Chair Mary Anne Penner says they are thrilled to see the Waskatenau school included in this year’s provincial school projects.

“A new building is needed to support the growing enrollment and programming at Holy Family Catholic School and this news is truly worth celebrating.”

The school was built primarily in the 1930’s with work here and there to keep it maintained. The building has been on the top of the division’s replacement list for years and the division met with Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange to emphasize the importance of this project.

- Advertisement -

“Our school population is continually growing, and we are looking forward to expanding the learning opportunities offered at Holy Family,” school Principal Farrah Ollikka said. “Our entire school community is overjoyed.”

“This is wonderful news for the Holy Family School community and our entire division. This project has been an urgent priority for Lakeland Catholic and we anticipate moving forward with next steps toward preparing for construction and planning for future learning at a brand new school facility,” said Superintendent Pamela Guilbault.