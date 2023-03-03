Kitscoty RCMP has arrested one person and is asking for help locating two people after responding and investigating a break-and-enter south of Lloydminster on January 26 at around 1:30 p.m.

43-year-old Michael Whitman was arrested on February 1 and charged with break and enter and unlawfully in a dwelling house. After a judicial interim hearing, Whitman was released with court set for Feb. 28, 2023, at Lloydminster Provincial Court.

RCMP has issued a warrant for 24-year-old Megan Hill’s arrest and charged her with one count of break and enter.

A second female suspect has not been identified and is described as having a light complexion and was last seen wearing pink and black high-top runners, a long black jacket, black leggings, and a black shirt.

- Advertisement -

Kitscoty RCMP is asking for public assistance in identifying the unknown female suspect as well as locating Megan Hill.