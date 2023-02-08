The theme of Black History Month for 2023 is Ours to Tell and this year marks the first time the College formally celebrates Black History Month on campus.

Multiple events have been and will be hosted on the campus with the highlight of Dr. Andy Knight as a keynote speaker

Upcoming events include the following

Feb 13 – 6:30 pm – Panel discussion on Black Stories at Lloydminster campus

Feb 16 – Black students will present their perspectives on Black History month during Synergy Speaker’s Corner.

Feb 27 6:30 pm – Movie night – Lloyd campus, Servus Credit Union Lecture Theatre

Feb 28 6:30 pm – Movie night – Vermilion campus, Alumni Hall Theatre

The College is encouraging students to learn more about the history of Black Canada and Canadians like the former slaves who escaped to Canada to lesser known migration from Oklahoma to Alberta in the early part of the 20th century.

The Lakeland College President and CEO Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart says this is a time to celebrate our African-Canadian heritage.

“Lakeland College strives to cultivate an environment of belongingness, challenging discrimination and making students feel welcome. I want to assure you that all students are provided a safe and inclusive learning environment, that includes student supports and encourages student success. These practices are strongly aligned to the Mission, Vision and Values of Lakeland College.”

Dr. Wainwright-Stewart asks everyone to join her in recognizing Black History Month.