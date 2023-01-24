Listen Live

FeaturedNews

Two arrested, third suspect remains at large in connection to Kehewin armed robbery

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by niu niu for unsplash.com)

Two people have been arrested with another suspect wanted after an Armed Robbery.

Bonnyville RCMP received a call regarding an Armed Robbery on January 19th at 7:20 AM.

RCMP claims three suspects (a female and two males) entered a residence in the 5500 block of 55 Street and severely beat one of the residents inside with a weapon, robbed him of his belongings, and fled. 

One male suspect was located and arrested within three hours of the original call at a residence in Kehewin. The second man was later located the next morning at a residence in Bonnyville. 

Stacey Moosepayo of Kehewin and Kristopher Funk of Bonnyville have both been charged with Robbery With a Fiream, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Breaking and Entering, Mischief Under $5000, Theft Under $5000 and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000. 

RCMP say the matter remains under investigation in pursuit of the third (female) suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bonnyville RCMP.

