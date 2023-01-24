Marwayne Fire & Rescue was sent out to a structure fire along Highway #45 Tuesday Morning.

The first crew reported a fully involved residential house fire with heavy smoke and flames near Marwayne. The firefighters began their battle with the west side of the building and moved to the deep-seated fires.

Dewberry Fire & Rescue and Clandonald Fire both arrived with water support and additional firefighters. The Kitscoty Fire Department was later called for more equipment and water. Crews from Clandonald and Kitscoty were able to successfully extinguish the fire shortly before 6 a.m.

EMS & County medical responders treated one patient who has since been released. An investigation into the blaze remains ongoing.

As part of a post on social media, local first responders thanked a neighbour who plowed the driveway for the trucks to get to the scene.