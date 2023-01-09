Kane Gladue has been arrested after an investigation by RCMP found him tied to an attempted vehicle theft and discharging a firearm with intent.

Lac La Biche RCMP received a report on December 6th, 2022, at 12:06 a.m. that a man was in the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is now recovering.

Lac La Biche RCMP says the man sustained his injuries during an altercation with a 33-year-old male who attempted to steal his vehicle using a firearm. An investigation was launched and attempts were made to locate the male who was known to the victim.

On December 28th, 2022, Kane Gladue was arrested and is facing 9 charges including the following;

Discharge firearm with intent

Robbery with a firearm

Aggravated assault

A search was conducted at Gladue’s location with several firearms, ammunition, and other weapons seized totaling an additional 3 charges.