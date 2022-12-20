The Bonnyville RCMP held its annual Pack the Police Car last week.

Two whole RCMP Police trucks were filled totaling up to 5060 lbs of food donations which is 860 heavier than last year. Several hundred dollars in cash was also collected which turned into grocery gift cards for those needing a little extra help this season.

“I’ve done this event for 5 years now and every year I’m blown away by the generosity of our community,” says Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke. “Everyone has been feeling the pinch with the economy and inflation but that didn’t stop community members from donating food and cash to the annual event, knowing it would go to families in need this Holiday Season.”

Pack the Police Car was held on December 16th from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. with partners from the Bonnyville Victim Services, Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority, the MD Peace Officers, and a U13 Bonnyville Pontiacs Minor Hockey team all came out for the good cause.