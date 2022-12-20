One resident of Slave Lake has been pronounced dead after a single motor vehicle collision on Range Road 11A, near Smith, Alta.

Slave Lake RCMP, fire services, and emergency medical services responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation by officials found the pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Range Road 11A, and just before the Smith bridge went off the road. The investigation suggests the vehicle went through a guard rail, and down an embankment onto the river.

The lone 54-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. RCMP is investigating the collision and no further updates are anticipated.