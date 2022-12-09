Elk Point RCMP with help from other official services arrested three people who were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officials made arrests in the area of Frog Lake First Nation and Fishing Lake Metis Settlement on December 1st. Along with the apprehension of the three individuals, a stolen 2021 Ford truck was recovered.

Cst. Cory Tourand of the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit says this apprehension effort was an excellent example of multiple RCMP units collaborating to safely locate and arrest high-risk individuals wanted on outstanding warrants.

Bobby Lacombe is facing new charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 and flight from a peace officer. Lacombe has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on December 15.

Keely Saskatchewan was released after a hearing with conditions and is set to appear in court on December 22.

Finally, Byron Crane is facing new charges of obstructing a police officer, possession of stolen property over $5000.00, and theft over $5000.00. Crane has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on December 22.