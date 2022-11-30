Cold Lake citizens can now get their pet licence at City Hall and online.

Owners will not need to pay for 2023 Cold Lake pet licences but will still need the 2023 tags for their pets. The licences for cats and dogs can be found at City Hall or online through the link here.

“We will issue 2023 animal licences at no charge while our staff stand up the new program in-house over the course of the year,” Mayor Craig Copeland said. “Animal licensing is an important part of ensuring stray pets are returned safely to their home as quickly as possible.”

Pet owners living in the City of Cold Lake need to have an annual pet licence for any dog or cat over six months of age. The licence lets Municipal Enforcement Officers and shelter staff identify lost animals and contact the family.

The fine for having an unlicensed pet cat or dog in the City of Cold Lake is $100 for the first offence, $200 for the second offence and $300 for any third and subsequent offences.

The operation of the municipal animal control services will be moving to the new Animal Care and Control Centre, located at 5022 62 Street in Cold Lake South. The Cold Lake Animal Care and Control Centre is expected to be commissioned and operational early in the New Year and will also offer pet licences when open.

The Cold Lake Animal Care and Control Centre will be the first place Cold Lake Peace Officers and residents contact when stray animals are found within the City’s corporate limits.

Any animal with identification will be kept for 10 days while animals without identification will be kept for 3 days before being transferred to an animal adoption agency.