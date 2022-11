On December 6th The Town of Bonnyville will conduct an Open House to present 2023 Operating and Capital Budgets in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

The open house will start at 6:00 p.m.

Residents of the Town of Bonnyville are invited to attend to be informed about and provide input for the 2023 budgets.

Mayor Brosseau, Town Council, and Administration look forward to everyone’s participation and attendance.