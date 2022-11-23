Clear Cut Construction was broken into on November 15 and Cold Lake RCMP are asking for help identifying those responsible.

RCMP received a commercial burglary alarm around 1:36 am and sent members to the scene.

Police say it was determined that the business was broken into with a number of items disturbed but it’s not believed that anything was stolen.

The Cold Lake RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to identify those responsible. Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).