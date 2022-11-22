A Coyote & Wolf Reduction Incentive Program has been activated in The Municipal District of Bonnyville No. 87.

The incentive program will last until March 31, 2023, and give $15 per coyote and $75 per wolf killed. Any participants will need to have signed permission from landowners before they can proceed with hunting and provide the legal land location where the animals were trapped or shot.

All residents living within the M.D. boundaries are eligible to participate in this program.

In order to qualify for the incentive payment the carcasses must be taken to the ASB/Public Works Shop north of Bonnyville. All hunters are asked to call 780-826-3951 before bringing the carcass in for the incentive payment to assure there is someone there to verify the number of animals. Only whole, unskinned animals are accepted for payment.

The M.D. asks the animals to be covered with a tarp to avoid displaying them to the public.

Wolves may be hunted (but not trapped) without a license during all seasons as long as the following requirements are met:

On privately owned land by the owner or occupant of the land, or by a resident with permission from the owner or occupant.

On public land by a person authorized to keep livestock on the land, or by a resident who has written permission from that authorized person.

The above authorities to hunt wolves extend to lands within eight km (five miles) of the land described above, provided the authorized person or resident has the right of access.

Coyotes may be hunted (but not trapped), without a license, at all times of the year throughout the province as long as the following requirements are met:

By a resident who has the right of access to hunting on lands that are not public lands within the Green area;

By the owner or occupant of privately owned land, on the privately owned land;

By a person maintaining livestock on public land, on that public; or

*On lands described in c) that are in the Green Area, by a resident who is authorized in writing by the person described in c.

* These pelts must be salvaged.

Trappers will be asked to present their Registered or Resident Fur Management License number when claiming the incentive payment. Only animals originating inside the M.D. boundaries are eligible for payment under this program.

ASB will accept carcasses from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Anyone who needs a special appointment outside of normal hours can call the ASB office at 780-826-3951.

ASB staff will cut the left front foot off the carcass to identify it as having been paid the incentive and has the right to disqualify carcasses if they suspect they do not meet the criteria.

To get the permission form for landowners click here.

Direct deposits are available but the following form needs to be filled out.