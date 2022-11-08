Lac La Biche RCMP is asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a theft of copper wire during the summer.

The theft took place overnight between August 15/16 at the Calnash Trucking yard in the Sentinel Industrial Park west of the Lac La Biche hamlet. Calnash Yard reported the total amount of copper stolen sits between $500,000 and $750,000.

Currently, Lac La Biche RCMP has not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.