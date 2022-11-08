Listen Live

News

Lac La Biche RCMP looking for tips on summer copper wire theft

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl Gina Slaney for Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District)

Lac La Biche RCMP is asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a theft of copper wire during the summer.

The theft took place overnight between August 15/16 at the Calnash Trucking yard in the Sentinel Industrial Park west of the Lac La Biche hamlet. Calnash Yard reported the total amount of copper stolen sits between $500,000 and $750,000. 

(Photo supplied by Cpl Gina Slaney for Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District)

Currently, Lac La Biche RCMP has not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.

