An Elk Point man is facing a slew of charges in connection to an assault in St. Paul earlier this month.

The St. Paul RCMP says they were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. on November 4th to a residence near 50 Street and 46 Avenue for an assault that involved a firearm. Police say during the incident, a male allegedly assaulted two women and pointed a firearm at one of them

Authorities say the suspect then left the scene and was believed to have moved to a residence nearby. After some time, the suspect left the house and was arrested. Police believed the suspect had the firearm with him but a search conducted did not reveal any firearm.

Subsequently, Ashton Pankiw of Elk Point is facing charges including assault, possession of firearm, and pointing a firearm.