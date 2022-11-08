Listen Live

Charges laid following alleged assault in St. Paul

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by niu niu for unsplash.com)

An Elk Point man is facing a slew of charges in connection to an assault in St. Paul earlier this month. 

The St. Paul RCMP says they were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. on November 4th to a residence near 50 Street and 46 Avenue for an assault that involved a firearm. Police say during the incident, a male allegedly assaulted two women and pointed a firearm at one of them

Authorities say the suspect then left the scene and was believed to have moved to a residence nearby. After some time, the suspect left the house and was arrested. Police believed the suspect had the firearm with him but a search conducted did not reveal any firearm. 

Subsequently, Ashton Pankiw of Elk Point is facing charges including assault, possession of firearm, and pointing a firearm.

