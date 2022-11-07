Emergency department services at the Bonnyville Health Centre will be closed between Wednesday, November 9, at 5:00 p.m. until Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:30 a.m due to staff shortages.

The Site Administrator for the Bonnyville Health Centre says they acknowledge that this temporary service reduction will cause some concern for local residents, and we ask that you are patient with our staff during this challenging time

“We would like to thank the community for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we navigate this extended staffing shortage,” says Shelly Franklin, Site Administrator, Bonnyville Health Centre.

Other local emergency departments include:

Cold Lake Healthcare Centre – 314 25 St, (51 kms away)

St. Therese – St Paul Healthcare Centre – 4713 48 Ave (67 km away). EMS calls will be

rerouted accordingly.

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency and residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency, health-related questions.

Other service areas remain open at Bonnyville Health Centre.