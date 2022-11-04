CCTV footage from a local business located south on Highway 28 shows two suspects stealing a catalytic converter.

Cold Lake RCMP received the report of the stolen catalytic converter on November 3 which happened on Halloween 2022.

An investigation was launched and RCMP found CCTV footage that showed two suspects walking to the back of the building and targeting a business vehicle, where they cut and removed the catalytic converter. The male who cuts and removes the catalytic converter is observed handing it to the second male who then conceals it in their red duffle bag. They then walked south in the back alley.

Cold Lake RCMP is asking anyone with information that may help identify the two suspects involved to contact them at 780-594-3302 or call their local police.