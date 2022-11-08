Royal Canadian Legion Branch 183 is preparing for Bonnyville’s Remembrance Day ceremony on November 11th at 10:45 am.

The ceremony will see members of the military both current and retired lay wreaths, the last post performed, and two minutes of silence.

The outdoor service will have refreshments and lunch after the ceremony.

Corey a member of the Bonnyville Legion says Remembrance Day is a very important day for everyone who was involved in the military.

“We do have one of the best countries in the world when it comes to our freedoms here and I think we owe it to our veterans to honor them every year.”

Bob McRae, the Sergeant at Arms for Branch 183 says the preparations take a long time to get ready for the day.

“We have the general order of service figured out. The Bonnyville Society Singers are expected to offer some musical support and we have many of the wreath layers figured out.”

McRae says there is a lot of work and effort that goes into a ceremony with practices and meetings but Remembrance Day is something very important.

“At the eleventh hour at the eleventh month at the eleventh day, the guns fell silent at World War I and that is why Remembrance Day is set then. It is very important because it underlines all of our fundamental freedoms. The day makes us very thankful that those who died in service in the county did not die in vain.”

Anyone interested in watching the service is welcome to come down and watch.