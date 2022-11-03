Cold Lake RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a call about a 15-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle on Halloween at 4:57 a.m.

Officials were called to the junction of Highway 28 and 43 Avenue where there was a 15-years-old female laying on the road. The victim lost consciousness and was transported to the Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident led Cold Lake RCMP to identify a white 2022 Ford F150 Platinum edition Truck with Alberta Licence plate CKH0443 as being the vehicle that hit the pedestrian and left the scene.

The vehicle was recovered abandoned near the location of the accident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.