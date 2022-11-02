Darian Whitford has been reported missing and Pierceland RCMP is seeking help locating the 21-year-old.

Pierceland RCMP says Darian has not been in contact with family since mid-October and police are concerned about her well-being.

She was last seen in Pierceland, SK, between October 20 and 22. She may have been seen on Sweet Grass First Nation but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Darian is 5’4” and weighs approximately 140 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Pierceland RCMP, with assistance from the North Battleford RCMP, is conducting proactive patrols in the Sweet Grass First Nation area in an effort to locate Darian.

If you may have seen Darian or have information about where she may be, please call Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330.