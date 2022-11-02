The annual Town of Bonnyville Santa Claus Parade has started accepting applications to join in on the fun.

The Parade will start at the Player’s Lounge and travel down main street to the Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre on Saturday, November 26. Organizations, groups, sports teams, schools, and families are all invited to join. Floats, recreational vehicles, cars, trucks, and walkers can all register.

The Recreational Programmer at the Town of Bonnyville, Doreen Kushnir says the Santa clause parade is the best. “It is nice seeing all the kids get excited to see Santa and it really puts you into the Christmas spirit for sure.”

Floats and participants will line up along 55th Street behind the Player’s Lounge by 4 p.m. Kushnir says to make sure your float or vehicle can make it along the planned route and ca fit under the lights along the route.

All registration forms must be handed in no later than Friday, November 18th.

There is no charge for entering the parade and the Town of Bonnyville is encouraging everyone to dress up with floats and lights!

The town says Santa has already RSVP’d so no other Santas are required. Registration forms can be found online here or at the Town Hall 4917 49 Ave.