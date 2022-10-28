Alberta RCMP asks everyone on the roads to be careful on Halloween.

With the increased amount of people walking around RCMP asks all drivers to keep an eye out for all trick-or-treaters on the streets this Halloween.

Alberta drivers should beware of the following safety tips:

Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Stay alert and watch for pedestrians.

Carry a flashlight, wear a bright costume, or add reflective material to your costume so that motorists can easily see you.

Ensure masks or hoods do not obstruct your vision and that you are able to see clearly.

Be sure to use crosswalks and follow all traffic signals.

Children should travel with parents, guardians, or in a trusted group.

If you are pulling over in a neighborhood or cul-de-sac, ensure you are parked in a legal spot and are not blocking any driveways, crosswalks, or intersections.

“Every year, as expected, there is increased foot traffic out on our streets and sidewalks with people participating in different Halloween activities,” says Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “Trick-or-treating or not, it is important that we be mindful of pedestrians and look out for each other on the roads.”