The Town of Bonnyville has launched a new Economic Development website.

The internally developed website outlines the role of economic development, projects being worked on, a business directory, land and businesses for sale or lease, and a selection of resources that may be of interest to local business owners and entrepreneurs.

Mark Laver the Economic Development Officer says Economic Development is a strategic priority of the Council, and this website represents an initial step in marketing the economic opportunities in the Town of Bonnyville to local businesses, residents, and investors further afield.

“Ultimately the website will provide more information to people who want to start businesses in the town.”

Laver says the public should start to see more activity from a business perspective in the town.

The town did a little bit of research with the business community and found the area was relatively only known to locals.

Laver says the website should start to bring more people into Lakeland as a place to move and do business in.

Town of Bonnyville Mayor Elisa Brosseau added, “Council has outlined Economic Development as one of our strategic priorities. Our goal is to see all businesses in Bonnyville be successful and have the necessary resources available to them to do so.

Furthermore, Council wants to expand the number of businesses in Bonnyville to provide more services to Bonnyville and area residents.”

Laver says the next step in the Economic Development Strategy in Bonnyville will involve a committee with politicians, business leaders in the community and a student to guide the community.