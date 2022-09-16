A bunch of new programs have hit the Bonnyville Library with the annual book sale leading the charge.

The book sale began in early September and will run all the way to October 3rd. This fundraiser helps raise money for the not-for-profit municipal facility.

The Bonnyville Library programmer Kat Eliason says the book sale takes place in the back of the library where people can browse and then buy the books with cash. Eliason says most of the books are community donated.

“If you are done with your books and they are still in great shape bring them over and we will put them in our book sale.” Eliason says the event has been going great so far. “We have had a lot of people come through really excited. There are many people who ask us regularly when the book sale starts.” Along with the book sale, the library has started its three weekly programs again, every week.

Story Time has kicked off for the preschool-aged kids every Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.

Rhyme time has also started for very young kids on Thursday at 10 and 11 AM.

Finally in the weekly activities BLAST has started up which is a drop-in for school-aged friends after school on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 PM.

Eliason says the library will host an event once a month on a Saturday with different activities like crafts and lego days.