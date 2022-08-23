The MD of Bonnyville will see smoke persist across the Lakeland for the next few days.

Environment Canada says the air quality and visibility due to the wildfire smoke will fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

The special air quality statement is in effect for the following areas:

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Environment Canada says individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath. A special warning has been given to children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.