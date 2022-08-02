- Advertisement -

Two youths have been arrested after numerous people attending the Lac La Biche Summer Days fair were sprayed with bear repellant.

Lac La Biche RCMP was patrolling the fair when they heard yelling and screaming. Officials discovered many attendees had been sprayed by the bear spray. The victims were decontaminated with help from EMS and Fire.

The Summer Days event closed early due to the events.

The two youths responsible were identified and arrested close by. One male was charged with assault and was released on conditions.

The second male has been charged with many offenses, some of which include:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Administering a noxious substance

This male is currently awaiting a bail hearing.

As both males are youth, no further information will be provided.