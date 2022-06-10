- Advertisement -

Parkland RCMP received a report on June 1 of an armed robbery at an acreage in Parkland County.

Police contacted the victim who informed the police that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen and subsequently recovered.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white, older model GMC Jimmy or Chevrolet Blazer pulled onto the victim’s property and the occupants began asking for directions to the highway.

One of the suspects left their vehicle and allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle. Another one of the occupants allegedly held the victim at gunpoint with a small handgun while the vehicle was being stolen. The victim’s property was returned a short time later but the circumstances of the return of the vehicle are still under investigation.

- Advertisement -

Parkland RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in the robbery. Sketches have been compiled of two of the three suspects. They are described as follows:

Driver:

Male

Heavy build

Fair complexion

Long brown/red beard

Wearing a black hoodie, black ball cap, and sunglasses

Right arm possibly in a sling or disabled

Smelled of cigarettes

Front Passenger:

Male

Thin build

Estimated height is over 5’7”

Dirty blonde hair

Clean shaven

Wearing blue jeans, black/grey hiking shoes, sunglasses, black jacket, and ball cap

Tattoo on left arm/hand

Smelled of cigarettes

Third occupant:

Unknown gender, possibly female

Heavy build with a prominent stomach and thinner legs

Wearing black pants and a black oversized hoodie

Anyone who could help identify any of the suspects is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.