- Advertisement -

The Bonnyville Gear Grabbers Test & Tune event will be restricting activity at the Bonnyville Regional Airport for a couple of days.

The airport will be closed from 6 pm tonight and will be closed all day on June 4 and reopen at 6 am on June 5th.

The Foreman in charge says no commercial flights have been canceled going out of Bonnyville and the clouser will only affect small planes landing to refuel.

The airport will be open for emergency flights only. Please call 780-812-5000 if you require further assistance.

- Advertisement -