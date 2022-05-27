- Advertisement -

One person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg after gunshots were heard in St. Paul.

Residents contacted RCMP on May 19 at 03:05 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the area of 50 Street and 49 Avenue in St. Paul.

Upon arrival, RCMP spoke to a 25-year-old victim who was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot injury to his leg. The victim was transposed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP believes this was a targeted attack and is continuing to investigate this incident and is looking for witnesses.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident or those responsible is asked to call the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or your local police.