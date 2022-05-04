- Advertisement -

A former Cold Lake teacher is facing charges after allegedly filming students using the school’s change rooms.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Exploitation Unit, took over the investigation from the Cold Lake RCMP after an initial complaint was made against the suspect in April 2021, after he was arrested on the suspicion he had recorded a student changing their clothes in the school.

ALERT officials say the investigation uncovered additional information after a forensic analysis of Morrison’s computer and electronic devices. A total of 10 victims were surreptitiously filmed at the school with offenses dating all the way back to 2013.

Sergeant Kerry Shima, Internet Child Exploitation team says this is such a traumatic experience for the students, their families, and the school.

“These offenses date back a number of years and came as a shock to many of the victims,” they add.

James Neil Morrison is now facing charges of voyeurism, making child pornography, theft of electronic data, and possession of child pornography.

ICE’s investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cold Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers (1-877-222-8477).