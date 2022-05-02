- Advertisement -

A new survey has been launched for parents and students involved with Lakeland Catholic School Division to give their opinion about the Transportation Inclement Weather Policy.

This survey will ask participants about their satisfaction level with Lakeland Catholic’s current Transportation Inclement Weather Policy?

This survey will run until May 16th.

Currently, Lakeland Catholic determines if the busses will operate by measuring temperatures at three locations at 6:00 A.M.

4 Wing for the Lakeland area

Lac La Biche Airport for the area around the hamlet

Smoky Lake for the Waskatenau area

When the temperature is taken and the outside air temperature equals or exceeds -40 degrees, then school buses will not operate.

Any bus routes assigned as a special needs route will close earlier with a wind chill or an outside air temperature that is equivalent to or exceeds -35 degrees Celsius.

Any changes may be considered for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

At this time, school bus routes within the division will not necessarily be canceled simultaneously.

The survey can be found right here.