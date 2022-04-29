- Advertisement -

Cold Lake and District FCSS is hosting a free barbecue on May 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help share information on how the public can be better prepared for emergencies.

FCSS Manager Kim Schmidtz says there is a primary focus on 72-hour preparedness.

“Knowing what supplies you need to support you and your family for the first three days of an emergency is an excellent step towards preparedness.”

Resources and information regarding how families or individuals can prepare for emergencies will all be available in multiple languages.

“Members of Cold Lake Fire-Rescue and our Emergency Support Services team will also be on site to raise awareness about emergency preparedness,” said Schmidtz. “Our community can ask them questions about fire safety, evacuations, and how they should prepare themselves in case of an emergency.”

The barbecue will take place outside at Cold Lake and District FCSS as long as the weather stays clear.

Emergency Preparedness Week takes place from May 2-6.