Students in Lakeland College’s business administration diploma program can now specialize in another diverse business field with a major in marketing.

The program looks to help students build a foundation of business skills and then move into essential marketing courses.

Instructor and chair of Lakeland’s School of Business Angela Minish, says they know there is a demand for marketing jobs across all industries.

“We’re very pleased to enhance our diploma program with the marketing major. It gives our students an opportunity to specialize in this dynamic field with the flexibility to choose courses that interest them for the career they want to pursue.”

Students are offered a 16-week paid co-op placement between year one and two of the program.

“We’re offering a range of courses that reflect the opportunities available in the marketing field, and we’re pairing that with experiential-based learning that will see our students work with our local business community.

Applications for the business administration marketing major program are now open.